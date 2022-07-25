OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After the heavy storms that rolled through northeast Wisconsin on Saturday night, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage at two locations in the City of Oshkosh for residents impacted by recent flooding.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Oshkosh area and downed trees, powerlines, and flooded roads. Now, the U-Hauls on 243 Ohio Street and 900 North Koeller Street are giving residents a chance to keep items dry due to flooding.

“These neighborhoods are part of a close-knit community and almost everyone knows someone affected by these storms,” said David Bynum. U-Haul Company of Northern Milwaukee and Suburbs president. “Many families are in need of a place to store their belongings. U-Haul can help during the recovery process.”

In addition to providing free storage for 30 days, U-Haul customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program, where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can take the boxes at no cost.

Officials are asking community members that have reusable boxes to drop them off at the nearest U-Haul store location to assist with the initiative.

For more information about U-Haul, click here.