U.P. authorities arrest five people in joint sting operation, charges related to child sex crimes

MARQUETTE, MI. (WFRV) – Members of Marquette County Law Enforcement, in collaboration with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a joint sting operation and arrested five people involved in child sex crimes.

According to a release, the operation was on March 18, focusing on identifying and arresting suspected consumers of child sex crimes.

At the end of the operation, five suspects were taken into custody.

42-year-old Robert Jay Miller of Negaunee.

48-year-old Ameire Rackem Stevens of Skandia.

64-year-old Alan Brian Schwalbach of Vulcan.

50-year-old Keith David Johnson of Au Train.

32-year-old Chad Michael Anderson of Gwinn.

Each of the five suspects was charged by the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with the following four offenses:

Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

Use of a Computer to Commit Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $20,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.

Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a felony with a maximum penalty of 4 years in prison and/or $4,000. Conviction of this offense also carries requirements to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offender Registration Act.

Use of a Computer to Commit Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a felony with a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and/or $5,000. This charge carries with it the possibility of a consecutive sentence that is within the discretion of the sentencing court.

Authorities remind everyone that these charges are only allegations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The agencies involved included the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marquette Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).