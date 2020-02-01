U.P. family was away when home exploded

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — A home in Negaunee Township was destroyed Thursday night in an explosion. A neighbor called the fire department, saying the blast shook his home.

It happened at 154 Neejee Road in Negaunee Township. There were visible flames. Plus, debris could be seen scattered around the scene.

When Local 5 sister station WJMN went back to the address on Friday morning, they were able to talk with the owner of the home and his father. They say nobody was home at the time of the fire and explosion.

The husband said he was working in Newberry when he got the call. His wife and young daughter were away in Wisconsin. Even their family dog was not home during the explosion.

The homeowner told WJMN that they’ve lived there for the last 6 years and have recently been making renovations to the home and were nearly complete. They had added new furniture, new appliances, and he was even building cabinets to add to the kitchen.

The homeowner says he is thankful for their safety, and that they will rebuild.

He says family, friends, and coworkers have been reaching out to help and offer assistance.

When WJMN stopped by, the homeowner and his father were collecting what they could salvage from the home including scrapbooks, clothing, and anything else they could find in the still-smoking ruins of their home.

He is not sure what caused the fire. His father stopped by the house earlier in the day on Thursday and did not notice anything wrong or any odd smells.

The explosion was so strong that pieces of the home where more than 30 yards away. There was insulation stuck in the branches of trees, a window out by the road, and pieces of the home stuck in the snow across the street.

There is no word yet from officials on the cause of the fire.