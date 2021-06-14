U.S. 151 construction finishes early in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region announces U.S. 151 construction completed earlier than expected.

The WisDOT announced Monday, June 14, the project that started back in April had been completed ahead of the 35-day allotted time frame. The project stretched from WIS 67 and Roosevelt Street in Manitowoc County.

The project’s goal is to reduce surface roughness so a smoother driving surface is provided. The asphalt overlay will extend the life of the existing pavement as well as the addition of centerline rumble strips will enhance safety for motorist.

The contractor will complete some minor project clean-up/landscaping that will not provide traffic for this week.