APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Army and the MCC Company have agreed to a partnership that will allow those serving to find a career after their service.

Army officials say this partnership is a great way to bring homegrown talent back into the workforce after serving their country.

The partnership also serves as a great incentive for young men and women to sign up for the military since job placement after their tour is part of the deal.

“These are our ideal companies,” said Lieutenant Max Teufel. “Small, hometown companies that support the area so that somebody that comes from the Appleton area and joins the military can eventually return to the Appleton area.”

The U.S. Army says its core values mirror those of MCC, making it a valuable new partner to join more than 1,000 others across the country.