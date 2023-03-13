GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Port of Green Bay Director Dean Haen has announced that the U.S. Coast Guard will be conducting ice-breaking operations in the bay of Green Bay starting Monday afternoon.

With the ice in the bay beginning to deteriorate, the Port of Green Bay has requested an opening to facilitate the arrival of commercial shipping.

“We anticipate commercial shipping to resume very soon, so the Coast Guard’s assistance in opening up shipping channels is essential,” said Haen. “The Port’s ability to handle shipping in the late winter/early spring is a key piece in the region’s supply chain and important for the economy of Northeast Wisconsin.”

Officials say that Coast Guard Cutters Mackinaw and Neah Bay will come through the Rock Island Passage in northern Green Bay on Monday afternoon and then the two icebreakers will proceed south to establish tracks into the port on Tuesday.

Members of the public that fish, snowmobile, use ATVs, ice boats, or otherwise recreate on the bay of Green Bay during periods of ice cover should be aware of this activity.

The U.S. Coast Guard says all recreational ice users should plan activities carefully, dress appropriately, and stay away from shipping channels.

Additionally, use caution around the ice that is already weakening near the shores and stay tuned to local media for the status of regional waterways.