U.S. Coast Guard personnel responding to the motor vessel Manitowoc diesel spill on Lake Michigan. (U.S. Coast Guard/Seaman Christine Bills)

MANISTEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The United States Coast Guard estimates that around 1,500 gallons of diesel were spilled in Lake Michigan following an incident back in early August.

According to a release, prior to departing the Port of Manistee, the motor vessel Manitowoc conducted and recorded initial tank soundings on August 2, 2023.

After conducting temporary repairs, the crew again took soundings. A comparison of these two measurements revealed that around 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released into Lake Michigan.

Officials say that the maximum potential was initially determined to be around 45,000 gallons of diesel, but after further investigation, only 1,500 gallons were released.

The United States Coast Guard and other agencies have not reported any impacts to the shoreline, and there are no known impacts to marine wildlife.

Diesel fuel spreads across the top of the water and weathers from sun, wind, and wave action. All diesel fuel is believed to have dissipated and evaporated without sinking into the water column.

The investigation into the cause of the diesel spill is ongoing, and no additional information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.