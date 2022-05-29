(WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard is urging the public to be cautious around Lake Michigan due to potentially unsafe weather conditions.

According to officials, between May 29 and May 31, there will be potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan.

Potential hazards the public should be aware of include:

25 knot winds

2 to 8 foot waves

Rip currents

Dense fog

Chance of showers and thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has now issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard is also advising the public to familiarize themselves with current weather conditions for Memorial Day.