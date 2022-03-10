WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard will begin ice-breaking in Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay on March 14.

According to a release, U.S. Oil will resume the shipment of fuel products to the Port of Green Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard will commence ‘Spring Break Out’ to prepare regional waterways in advance for tanker movements.

The ice-breaking operations will happen in areas used by recreational users, which include:

Fox River

Green Bay Entrance Channel

Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal

Menominee River Entrance

Waters of Green Bay from Minneapolis Shoal Light to Fox River Entrance

Officials say the ice-breaking efforts will ramp up in frequency as ice conditions deteriorate and commercial navigation begins.

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking all snowmobilers, ice fishermen, and others to plan their activities carefully, and use caution near the ice, especially in proximity to charted navigation areas.