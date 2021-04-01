U.S. Coast Guard to enforce new federal law that boaters can’t ignore

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) As temperatures start to rise you can expect more people to take to the water on their boats. But starting today there is a new federal law that boaters need to be aware of.

As the weather warms in Northeast Wisconsin, boats will come out of storage and boaters will take to rivers and lakes.

“There are more than 60,000 registered boats in Northeast Wisconsin,” said Kevin Osgood with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

And Osgood says if those boats were recently made and installed with an engine cut-off switch, under federal law boaters now must use it.

“If the boat was manufactured in January 2020 and beyond, all the new boats definitely have these switches in them,” said Osgood. “If there is a lanyard attached to an engine shut-off switch, please wear it. It could save your life.”

This is what these systems look like; a bungee cord attached to the engine cut-off switch and then clipped on the operator. A safety device aimed to kill your boat’s engine if boaters have trouble on the water.

“If you get thrown from the boat, you don’t want the boat to run you over. You want the boat to shut off,” said Joseph Lorge.

Lorge is the corporate service manager at South Bay Marina. He supports the law designed for boats 26 feet in length or less because he has knowledge of what is known as runaway boats.

“Over the last couple years there have been a lot of runaway boats, especially on the Bay where people have fallen off their boat and the boats just circling,” said Lorge.

“The use is intermittent. A lot of people use them and a lot of people don’t. The fact is too many people don’t,” Osgood said.

And for that reason, Osgood says their use is now mandated by the U.S. Coast Guard; a simple tool to prevent senseless tragedy.

“This switch and wearing that lanyard could save your life,” Osgood said.

If you’re caught not using your engine cut-off switch properly the Coast Guard says they’ll likely first give you a warning, after that fines start at $100.

Osgood says the vast majority of boaters have never taken a boater safety class. He urges boat owners to take a class soon.