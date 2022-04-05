WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) is asking the public for replacement names for certain geographical features recently declared derogatory by DOI.

The DOI declared “squaw” a derogatory term in November 2021 and 28 geographic features in Wisconsin are in need of a replacement name.

The public is being asked to submit replacement names on these various geographic features and can do so through April 25, 2022.

To submit a replacement name, you can either enter the name online here or by mail to Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names, MS-511, U.S. Geological Survey, 12201 Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, VA, 20192.

All submissions must include Docket Number DOI-2022-0001. For more information and to review the interactive map of the various geographic features, click here.