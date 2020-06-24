U.S. Health Secretary visits Bellin Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar walked the halls of Bellin Health.

“We’re thrilled that Secretary Azar was willing to come and visit us and hear what we’ve been doing to coexist with Covid,” Chris Woleske, Bellin Health President & CEO said.

Co-existing with covid means the hospital is ready to get back to some sort of normalcy.

“Measures that we needed to slow the spread of the virus may be impacting our health, including drops in important healthcare services,” Secretary Azar said in a press conference Wednesday.

Those services include mammograms and colonoscopies, procedures that had to be postponed as hospitals learned to cope with the pandemic.

“Healthcare is essential for everyone,” Woleske said. “It’s not just essential in the space of covid, but everyone needs to work on their health and well-being, whether its maintaining it or improving it, needs access to healthcare.”

With new safety measures in place, Bellin has been working to reopen regular operations.

“We’ve been at this now for well over a month and we’ve had really good results in reopening up and providing our surgical services, our diagnostic services, and our clinic services very safely for our patients,” Woleske said.

Secretary Azar gave insight into why hospitals chose to postpone some of those procedures in the early weeks of the pandemic.

“The biggest reason we asked people to defer elective procedures back in March, was the preservation of very scarce personal protective equipment at the time,” he said.

As a part of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, the secretary recommends social distancing and to continue wearing masks.

“Use common sense, we have our recommendations, but that’s part of our American freedom, that people will make individual determinations,” he said.