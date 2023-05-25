WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 14 people over a five-day warrant sweep named “Operation Capture Hodag.”

According to a Facebook post, the warrant sweep was from May 1 to May 5 and took place locating dangerous fugitives in Vilas, Oneida, and Marathon Counties.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in this operation was composed of officers from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Based on investigative efforts from authorities, the operation resulted in multiple notable arrests.

One of which was 55-year-old Shawndel Schanandore, who was arrested on May 4 on a felony warrant from Marathon County for allegedly failing to register with Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry Program. Schanandore was convicted of 2nd-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child back in 2008. Additionally, Schanandore had a felony warrant from Marathon County for failing to report to jail.

Another notable arrest was 60-year-old Clarence Graveen on May 2 in Arbor Vitae. Graveen had multiple warrants for possession of methamphetamine, THC, bail-jumping, and failure to report to jail.

35-year-old Steven Coleman was arrested on May 3 in Rhinelander on warrants from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a probation violation. He also had a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer.

36-year-old Jonathan Waldvogel was arrested on May 1 in Wausau. He had a felony warrant from Dane County for stalking.

All apprehensions were reportedly done without incident.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.