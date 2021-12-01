U.S. Navy shares photo of Denmark native aboard USS Tulsa while in Singapore

(WFRV) – A community outreach group with the United States Navy is traveling around the globe and capturing photos and experiences of Sailors – and sharing them back with their hometowns.
The Navy Office of Community Outreach recently traveled to Singapore Strait which is in the Indo-Pacific region and captured a picture of Operations Specialist 2nd Class Arin Krass of Denmark, Wisconsin. Krass is aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa which is part of Destroyer Squadron as they work with regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
According to the U.S. Navy, the USS Tulsa arrived in Singapore on November 25 as part of a rotational deployment.
Thank you for your service Operations Specialist 2nd Class Krass and all our servicemen and women.