U.S. Navy shares photo of Denmark native aboard USS Tulsa while in Singapore

(WFRV) – A community outreach group with the United States Navy is traveling around the globe and capturing photos and experiences of Sailors – and sharing them back with their hometowns.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach recently traveled to Singapore Strait which is in the Indo-Pacific region and captured a picture of Operations Specialist 2nd Class Arin Krass of Denmark, Wisconsin. Krass is aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa which is part of Destroyer Squadron as they work with regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

211125-N-LI768-1063 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (Nov. 25, 2021) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) arrives at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

According to the U.S. Navy, the USS Tulsa arrived in Singapore on November 25 as part of a rotational deployment.

Thank you for your service Operations Specialist 2nd Class Krass and all our servicemen and women.