U.S. Navy shares photo of Denmark native aboard USS Tulsa while in Singapore

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

211125-N-LI768-1006

SINGAPORE STRAIT (Nov. 25, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Arin Krass, from Denmark, Wisconsin, scans for contacts during sea and anchor aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

(WFRV) – A community outreach group with the United States Navy is traveling around the globe and capturing photos and experiences of Sailors – and sharing them back with their hometowns.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach recently traveled to Singapore Strait which is in the Indo-Pacific region and captured a picture of Operations Specialist 2nd Class Arin Krass of Denmark, Wisconsin. Krass is aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa which is part of Destroyer Squadron as they work with regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • 211125-N-LI768-1006 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Nov. 25, 2021) – Operations Specialist 2nd Class Arin Krass, from Denmark, Wisconsin, scans for contacts during sea and anchor aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
  • 211125-N-LI768-1063 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (Nov. 25, 2021) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) arrives at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
  • 211125-N-LI768-1058 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Nov. 25, 2021) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) arrives at Changi Naval Base, Singapore. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

According to the U.S. Navy, the USS Tulsa arrived in Singapore on November 25 as part of a rotational deployment.

Thank you for your service Operations Specialist 2nd Class Krass and all our servicemen and women.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Looking Ahead

1-on-1 interview: ESPN's John Anderson

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win over Rams

State champion Reedsville football team joins Sports Xtra

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub