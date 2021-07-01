U.S. Postal Services to close July 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Independence Day fast approaches, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is adjusting its hours of operation in observance of the special holiday.

USPS announced on Wednesday that Post Offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Postal service officials say that no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box services will be available on Monday, instead, customers will have to wait until all services resume on Tuesday, July 6, to complete their mailing needs.

However, officials note that customers who need to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on July 4, may use the 24-hour Self-Service Kiosks that are available at select post offices seven days a week. The ATM-like Kiosks are said to accept credit or debit cards only.

These Kiosks are reported to be able to handle around 80 percent of typical postal transactions including weighing packages and dispensing postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class, and Parcel Post mail. Officials note that Post offices will still be open for services during their regularly scheduled hours on July 3, so if you need to mail anything, you are encouraged to do so soon.