MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines.

Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel.

“Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She came here in 1970 and has been here in Manitowoc ever since as a submarine memorial and then kind of as the centerpiece of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum,” said Cathy Green, the Executive Director at Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

World War II submarine USS Cobia is set to receive a makeover thanks to the federal grant that will give the museum the opportunity to renovate the national landmark.

“The $500,000 grant for USS Cobia dry docking, it allows us to do the regular home maintenance kind of below the water line inspections and maintenance that needs to happen to make sure that Cobia is going to be here for the next hundred years,” stated Green.

Cobia received its last renovation 25 years ago. Green says she is looking forward to seeing the boat restored to its former glory.

“It’s quite a process. We’re excited, we think it’s going to be a big celebration, but again it’s really crucial for us to do this to maintain this important piece of history,” explained Green.

The dry docking is expected to take years to complete.