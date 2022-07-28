GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The top two democrats who remain in the race for U.S. Senate spent Thursday night talking politics over beer.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and WI State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski tried to distinguish themselves in a direct pitch to voters.

It was “Brewski with Godleski” at Hinterland Brewery.

The Eau Claire native says she’s distinguished herself by getting to all 72 counties during her campaign.

“You’ve got to win everywhere,” she told Local 5 News. “Especially right here in Green Bay. As the only candidate outside Madison or Milwaukee, it’s really important we show up and listen because I know the feeling D.C. is leaving us behind.”

Mandela Barnes took a seat among the kegs at Zimbaldi Beer.

He said he’s not resting on the laurels of two recent endorsements from former opponents, Buck Executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, who dropped out of the race this week.

“We’re focussed on communicating with everybody,” Barnes insisted. “That’s what we’ve been doing. We’re on tv and we have our physical presence where we’re showing up everywhere we’re not leaving any stone unturned in these last couple of weeks and certainly not taking anything for granted.”

Republican Senator Ron Johnson took to social media recently, called his opponents radical, and pointed out the out-of-state donors pouring money into negative ads about him.