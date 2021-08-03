U.S. Venture cancels events due to new COVID-19 CDC recommendations

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, August 3, the U.S. Venture Open has announced adjustments they are making to their 2021 events.

These adjustments are in light of recent CDC recommendations related to a spike in COVID-19 infections throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

The U.S. Venture has decided to cancel the indoor dinner and program at Van Abels. Charlize Theron was scheduled to attend the event, sources say.

Now the Welcome Reception and Golf events are outdoor-based events, so officials have stated that this will proceed as planned. Organizers are asking guests and volunteers to wear masks while at the event, even indoors. The auction at the event will be fully online.

Greg Vandenberg, U.S. Venture’s Director of giving and community engagement, explains his disappointment that the post-event dinner had to be canceled. He is, however, grateful that events like the Welcome Reception and Golf are still able to continue on. Saying, “While we understand and share in the disappointment that dinner will not proceed as planned, U.S. Venture has kept the well-being of its customers, team members, and community partners at the forefront throughout the pandemic.”

Vandenberg goes onto say that he is extremely thankful that the community continues to support the U.S. Venture Open and its mission of ending poverty.

To find out more about the U.S. Venture Open’s events for 2021, head to their website that will continuously update as new information becomes available.