GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Titletown District office building named U.S. Venture Center, part of master plan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The new seven-story office building at the Titletown District now has a name — U.S. Venture Center.

“Titletown is taking on a further identity here, as we officially name the office building,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Officials say it will be home to U.S. Venture’s “Breakthrough” division, which mainly deals in shipping.

“Titletown has really become a world-class center for innovation and development and just a phenomenal destination for children, adults, and families,” said U.S. Venture CEO John Schmidt.

It is all part of the master plan for the 45-acre development. The Titletown Flats recently opened and welcomed its first residents. Those apartments join the nearby lofts, which have had people living there for a short time already.

The office building sits at the west end of the district in the shadow of Lambeau Field. Between the office and apartments is the new Titletown Square.

“(It’s) four acres of public use,” said Murphy. “Just beautiful space that’s added to all the public space and the public use areas that we have in Titletown.”

The office building also marks wrapping up the second phase of the project. Construction, however, is far from over. More lofts are planned, and there’s a chance for new restaurants, entertainment, even retail options in the near future.

“We really want it to be something where people can live, work, and play,” Murphy said during a news conference. “I think Titletown has had ‘play’ covered for a while,” he joked.

Employees are expected to begin moving into the new offices early next year.

To learn more about the apartments, visit its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs