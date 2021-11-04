Titletown District office building named U.S. Venture Center, part of master plan

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The new seven-story office building at the Titletown District now has a name — U.S. Venture Center.

“Titletown is taking on a further identity here, as we officially name the office building,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Officials say it will be home to U.S. Venture’s “Breakthrough” division, which mainly deals in shipping.

“Titletown has really become a world-class center for innovation and development and just a phenomenal destination for children, adults, and families,” said U.S. Venture CEO John Schmidt.

It is all part of the master plan for the 45-acre development. The Titletown Flats recently opened and welcomed its first residents. Those apartments join the nearby lofts, which have had people living there for a short time already.

The office building sits at the west end of the district in the shadow of Lambeau Field. Between the office and apartments is the new Titletown Square.

“(It’s) four acres of public use,” said Murphy. “Just beautiful space that’s added to all the public space and the public use areas that we have in Titletown.”

The office building also marks wrapping up the second phase of the project. Construction, however, is far from over. More lofts are planned, and there’s a chance for new restaurants, entertainment, even retail options in the near future.

“We really want it to be something where people can live, work, and play,” Murphy said during a news conference. “I think Titletown has had ‘play’ covered for a while,” he joked.

Employees are expected to begin moving into the new offices early next year.

