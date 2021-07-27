U.S. Venture Children’s Week kicks off in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – U.S. Venture Children’s Week is welcoming back their traditional events after having to postpone many of them due to the pandemic.

Building for Kids has been working over the last few months to put together this year’s U.S. Venture Children’s Week. Now entering it’s 12th year, organizers have put together events that have become staples in the Appleton community.

This year, they will be welcoming back the Appleton Children’s Parade that is set to begin at Houdini Plaza on Wednesday, July 28th at 6pm. Participants will be creating their own floats and costumes for the parade, some have been working at the museum’s parade workshop to prepare for the big event. All participants must registers online to be apart of the event.

Also, kids will have free admission to Erb pool through August 1st. Organizers have also brought back the Playground Fair at Pierce Park on Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30. Kids are invited to participate in painting a mural on the side of the Appleton YMCA on Saturday.

For a full list of events, please visit https://appletonchildrensweek.com/