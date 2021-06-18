U.S. Veterans Affairs grant to help expand Central Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery at King

A U.S. Flag flies during sunset on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced funding that will go toward the Central Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery at King.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding over $3 million that will go toward constructing 28 pre-placed crypts, a flag assembly area, committal service shelter, irrigation and supporting infrastructure at the cemetery. All the improvements will help ensure adequate resources for future burial needs.

Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar says this about the funding, “Our Wisconsin Veterans Cemeteries are beautiful and peaceful resting place. We are happy to be able to make these improvements that will ensure that veterans and families will continue to be able to use these wonderful facilities for years to come.”

The King cemetery is Wisconsin’s first state veterans cemetery that opened in 1888 with the burial of a Civil War veteran. More than 8,000 veterans and their dependents have been buried there including veterans from the Indian Wars, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War as well as peacetime veterans.