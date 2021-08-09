UW Oshkosh requiring masks be worn beginning August 10th

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh announced on Monday, August 9, that masks will be required on campus.

All faculty, staff, students and guests must wear a mask while on campus beginning August 10, regardless of one’s vaccination status.

UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt explains this policy change was a hard but smart decision to make. Saying, “this is not a decision we wanted to make, but at this time we believe it is needed…”

Officials want to let students and staff know this policy change will not change other guidelines regarding the upcoming school year. There will be no changes made to in-person classes, working on campus, events, or social distancing. UW Oshkosh will be following the COVID-19 transmission rates in the area, especially on campus, and based on those statistics will they reevaluate their protocols in the future.

With these new masking policies, officials explained where masks will be required and where they will not be. Masks must be worn in hallways, public spaces, common areas, labs, and classrooms. Conference rooms and UWO vehicles will also require masking.

If individuals are alone in a workspace, outdoors, or in their own individual resident hall room they will not be required to wear a mask.

To find out more about UW Oshkosh COVID-19 plans relating to policy, especially for the upcoming semester, check out their website online.