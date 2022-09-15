KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – UA 400 Pipe Trades and the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) hosted its Apprentice Signing Day for 80 first-year apprentices taking the next step in their careers.

Hosted in the parking lot of the UA 400 Training Center on Northridge Drive in the city of Kaukauna, each contractor presented their respective apprentices in pipefitting, pipe fabrication, plumbing, and HVAC service.

The number of graduates has increased dramatically from 2021 with 80 graduating compared to 51 last year. Those being recognized were given a certificate of achievement.

UA 400 Pipe Trades offers paid five-year apprenticeship programs where students will learn inside the classroom and on the job from UA Certified Instructors.

“How it correlates directly to what you’re doing is really cool,” said Jacob Herlache from De Pere. “Laying out where you want to run the pipes through and driving down the road; accomplishing a task, looking at a building and know you put it together or helped anyways.”

Graduates of the UA 400 Apprentice Program are trusted to deliver only the highest quality of work in the pipe trades industry. UA 400 works in conjunction with MCA to serve the unique needs of contractors in Northeast Wisconsin.