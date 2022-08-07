GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When Green Bay resident Oleg Yakovenko’s family from Ukraine needed a place of refuge after the Russian invasion of their country, he stepped up without hesitation.

Adding seven people into Yakovenko’s home meant making many accommodations like giving up his office, and two of his daughter’s bedrooms to fit everyone.

Yakovenko says, “They had no choice [moving here]. We just wanted to help them out, welcome them here, provide a living at our house, and anything they need until they get their own place and they get jobs.”

Oleksandr Tkachuk along with his wife, mother, and four children, are grateful to have a place to stay in the U.S. until they get back on their feet.

Translated from Ukrainian, Tkachuk says, “It was hard to make the decision to move here, but on the other hand, we are happy that we do have this chance to start all over again.”

Yakovenko says he is glad he was able to help his family, but it’s still difficult for him knowing the devastation his home country is still experiencing.

“It is hard, of course, when it is pretty much a genocide of Ukrainian culture and nationality,” Yakovenko explains.

Tkachuk is grateful for the support from the American people saying, “Not only the financial but the military support that the U.S. gives to the Ukraine, is really important. We do feel in the Ukraine very appreciative of that.”

To help Tkachuk’s family and other Ukrainian refugees in the area, visit Oksana Kobzar’s Facebook page.