GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In most cases, a trip to the southern coast of the United States, Mexico, or South and Central America is necessary to find a Roseate Spoonbill. For the first time in what seemed like forever, a living Rosate Spoonbill was spotted in Wisconsin.

Since the bird’s initial sighting, it has made the Ken Eurs Nature Area its temporary home. The area is part of the Green Bay Parks system, and locals have flocked to the spot to marvel at its beauty.

In their natural habitats, the spoonbills can be seen sweeping up shallow fresh or salt waters, catching crustaceans and fish as they go. Freddy Moyano, a wildlife expert videographer who has seen the species in other areas of the world, said, “My experience watching these birds is they’re very much in the diet like flamingos, so they have that pinkish pigmentation.”

The Roseate Spoonbill is 1 of 6 species of spoonbill in the world and the only one that has been found in the Americas. Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia are home to the other five species.

Below are the other five species of spoonbills:

Eurasian African Royal Black-faced Yellow-billed

Over the last few days, birdwatchers, wildlife experts, and photographers have marveled at its beauty. Moyano says it’s been an incredible experience watching the bird. “We come out hoping to see something rare, and when it does, it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Lasee and Moyano say respecting the spoonbill and giving it space is essential. But they also urge people to go out to catch a glimpse before it’s too late.

“Definitely try seeing this bird,” said Logan Lasee. “This is potentially a once-in-a-lifetime or once every 200 years experience, we don’t know the next time, if this will ever even happen again.”