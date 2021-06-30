Toddler in Wisconsin hit and killed by train, was apparently left unattended

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a toddler has been struck and killed by a train in Taylor County. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday about a pedestrian being struck by a train in the village of Lublin. When emergency responders arrived they found the individual who was struck and killed was a 2-year-old child who apparently was left unattended.

According to authorities, the Canadian National Railway conductor noticed the child running on the side of the tracks and attempted to stop the train moments before the toddler was struck.

An investigation continues.

Lublin is around two and a half hours west of Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman falls to Kenosha St. Joseph in Division 3 baseball championship game

Mishicot wins Div. IV state softball

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

Kaukauna softball squeaks by into the state semifinals

Confident Denmark team eyes first state baseball title

MK Sportscast 6-27