Toddler in Wisconsin hit and killed by train, was apparently left unattended

MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a toddler has been struck and killed by a train in Taylor County. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday about a pedestrian being struck by a train in the village of Lublin. When emergency responders arrived they found the individual who was struck and killed was a 2-year-old child who apparently was left unattended.

According to authorities, the Canadian National Railway conductor noticed the child running on the side of the tracks and attempted to stop the train moments before the toddler was struck.

An investigation continues.

Lublin is around two and a half hours west of Green Bay.