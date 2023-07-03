KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kiel are reminding residents to never leave a burning candle unattended following an apartment fire.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, on July 3 around 8:30 a.m., crews were sent to 632 Fremont Street for a report of an upstairs apartment that was full of smoke. When officials arrived, a resident said that the fire was out, but there was still ‘heavy’ smoke in the apartment.

Crews went up to the second floor and reportedly confirmed that the fire was out. However, authorities stayed at the scene for 90 minutes to do salvage, overhaul and ventilation.

Officials say that there is no damage estimate at this time. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an unattended candle.

One person was reportedly evaluated by officials and released at the scene. Authorities wanted to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke detectors and never leaving burning candles unattended.

No additional information was provided.