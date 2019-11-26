Unattended candle leads to Neenah house fire, no injuries reported

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) No injuries were reported and an unattended candle is to blame for a house fire in the 900 block of Terra Cotta Drive on Monday around 8 p.m.

Captain Daniel Koland with the Town of Neenah Fire Department says when crews arrived on scene, they found a two-story family dwelling that had smoke and flames coming from the second story on multiple sides of the building. Crews were able to put out the fire and complete a search of the building to make sure nobody was inside.

A single occupant along with three dogs were able to safely escape prior to the fire department arriving.

No foul play is expected and the investigation is ongoing. The damage is estimated to be around $100,000.