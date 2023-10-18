GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is without a home after an apartment complex fire on Wednesday morning in Green Bay.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a report of alarms activating and the smell of smoke in a 16-unit apartment building on the 2000 block of Sycamore Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the rear roof area of the building. The teams performed an aggressive interior attack and search of the area after information was received about possible entrapped residents.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire was under control within 20 minutes of arrival. After investigation, firefighters determined the cause to be unattended candles/incense, and the estimated loss was around $60,000.

One occupant was displaced due to the fire, and there were no injuries to the civilians or firefighters who responded to the scene.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department provided no additional details. Local 5 News will update this if more information is released.