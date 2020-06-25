FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Unattended cooking cause of Appleton apartment fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department says unattended cooking caused about $10,000 to a home Wednesday night.

Crews say they were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of W. Weiland Lane for a report of a fire in the kitchen around 9 p.m.

An occupant told Appleton Fire that he had placed a grease-filled pan on the stove in preparation for cooking. He then left the building to retrieve a personal belonging. Upon returning, the man said he found the kitchen was filled with smoke.

When fire crews arrived, they found light smoke conditions in the home. A fire extinguisher was used to knock down the fire. Fans were used to help remove smoke from the home.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting two residents from the apartment.

The Appleton Fire Department is encouraging the community to not leave food unattended while cooking and to check smoke alarms to ensure they are working once a month.

