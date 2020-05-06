Unattended cooking causes garage fire, $80,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 2426 Robinson Ave. Tuesday at 3:28 PM for reports of a house on fire.

Upon arrival, crews located the fire in the attached garage which was spreading into the attic.

Firefighters made entry into the garage to knock down the fire while other firefighters pulled soffits and ceilings to extinguish the fire in the attic.

The cause of the fire was the occupants using a propane cooking appliance in the garage when the unattended hot oil ignited.

Fire, smoke, and water damage to the garage and attic is estimated at $80,000.

Occupants of the home self-evacuated, and no one was injured.

They will be staying with family for the time being.