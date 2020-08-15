Unattended cooking fire displaces 3 Green Bay residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three Green Bay residents have been displaced after an apartment fire on Saturday morning.

According to Green Bay Metro Fire, crews responded at around 8 a.m., to the 3700 block of Wildcat Trail for a report of a stove fire.

Upon arrival, crews say they found a moderate amount of smoke coming from the apartment complex with heavy smoke on the inside of the building.

Fire crews say when inside the building, they found the fire to be in the kitchen area. Firefighters say they were able to knock the fire down and contain it to the kitchen area.

The American Red Cross is said to be assisting three residents as the apartment is uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage.

Authorities say the adjoining unit residents were allowed to return.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking and report around $15,000 worth of damages were made as a result of the incident.

