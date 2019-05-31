Unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Unattended cooking is said to be the cause of a structure fire Thursday night in the City of Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were sent to the 3100 block of E. Newberry Street at about 9:25 p.m. By the time officers from the Appleton Police Department arrived, the fire had been partially extinguished by a fire extinguisher, but smoke was confirmed to be in the building. Fire crews were able to confirm the fire was out and started to ventilate smoke and extinguisher powder.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, but smoke damage extended into multiple rooms. Authorities have confirmed the cause of the fire to be from overheated cooking oil that was left unattended. Nobody was injured from the fire. Smoke alarms were present but were not functioning.

The Appleton Fire Department reminds everyone not to leave anything cooking in the kitchen unattended as it's the number one cause of fires. In addition, every home should be equipped with working smoke alarms that should be regularly maintained.