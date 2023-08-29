GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay author known as “Uncle Fester” is back in jail after being accused of two additional felonies.

65-year-old Stephen Preisler, who has been out on bond for the past few weeks, was arrested and accused of possessing methamphetamine and bail jumping. He is also accused of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

This comes just 12 days after posting bail for $100,000. The author, who published books on how to make ricin, methamphetamine, and other drugs, is already facing eight drug-related charges, including four counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine.

The following items were reportedly taken from Preisler’s residence during the search warrant on July 14:

114.37 grams of cocaine-base

328.26 grams of methamphetamine

3.67 grams of marijuana

385.78 grams of unknown controlled substances

6 prescription pills

Drug paraphernalia

Equipment consistent with a clandestine methamphetamine lab The lab was later disposed of by the DCI CLEAR Team



This is a developing story.