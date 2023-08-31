GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Deja Vu for Stephen Preisler, also known as Uncle Fester, who has been arrested again after violating his bond.

After he was originally arrested for the possession and delivery of methamphetamine, Preisler was released on a $100,000 bond. He violated it when he was in a vehicle with another person near his home with drugs inside.

Preisler was in court via Zoom for his initial appearance. Brown County District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said during the proceeding, “[Preisler] made a statement to this individual that he needed her to do this for him because it was going to cost him $100,000. That is clear knowledge by this defendant that the actions he was engaging in were violations of bond.”

Preisler tried to deny the allegations, saying, “I was living largely out of my van, but it was not the van that was pulled over with the contraband in it.”

Judge Cynthia Vopal set Priesler’s new bond for $400,000.

Since he was released on bond, court documents say several people have been seen coming and going from the house, leading the city to want to take possession of the home.

Green Bay Aldersperson and former police officer Bill Galvin, while it is not something police often do, possessing Preisler’s home is necessary to keep the community safe.

“Imagine 60 calls for disturbances, people crawling through your backyard, stuff being broken, finding drug paraphernalia on the sidewalks. For those people in that area, it’s been miserable,” Galvin says.

Preisler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 163 years in prison.