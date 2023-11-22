GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Green Bay man known for writing books on how to make methamphetamine and other items pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in Brown County Court on Wednesday.

Stephen Priesler, also known under the author’s name, Uncle Fester, appeared in court on Wednesday for an arraignment. Priesler had two separate cases against him, amounting to a total of 15 charges.

Some of them include manufacturing/delivering amphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Preisler was arrested on July 14 in Green Bay following a search warrant tied to drug-related crimes. He posted a $100,000 cash bond but was arrested again just 12 days later.

Authorities arrested Preisler after he allegedly violated his bond when he was in a vehicle with another person near his home with drugs inside.

Preisler tried to deny the allegations, saying, “I was living largely out of my van, but it was not the van that was pulled over with the contraband in it.”

Court records show that Preisler had a trial date set for February 7, 2024, in Brown County Court. A Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for January 29, 2024.