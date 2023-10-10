NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities that were involved in a deadly undercover operation that left one person dead have been cleared of any criminal charges by the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident involved the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit, which was attempting to take 37-year-old Nathan Briese from Neenah into custody for drug-related offenses at a gas station.

However, Briese reportedly ran to a back wall inside the gas station near the coolers before spinning around quickly, pulling up his shirt, and reaching toward his waistband.

Law enforcement said that they noticed that Briese had a gun, and at that time, they knew Briese was going to attempt to kill them. An Appleton Police Officer fired his weapon at Briese before hitting him.

Life-saving measures were rendered until emergency medical services responded to the scene, and Briese would later succumb to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Autopsy results showed Briese was shot four times in his head, torso, and extremities. A toxicology report revealed Briese had cocaine and meth in his system.

The names of the law enforcement personnel involved in the incident are still being withheld due to their confidential nature and undercover operations.

“Releasing their identities could jeopardize ongoing investigations,” added the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.