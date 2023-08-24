GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman was officially charged for keeping a place of prostitution after authorities went undercover and discovered the activity.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 21-year-old Anyssa Ellwart is facing a prostitution-related charge. On March 27, 2023, authorities received information that Ellwart could be involved in prostitution under the title of ‘Slip and Slide’ in an escort advertisement.

An investigative resource found an escort ad that was posted in Green Bay that displayed pictures of a nude woman and offering sexual services. Authorities said that based on training and experience, escort advertisements of this type are related to prostitution and/or human trafficking type activity.

The complaint says that in an undercover capacity, a detective contacted a number listed in the advertisement. The detective was told where to go and after the woman got into the car, she was advised she was being detained.

The woman was interviewed and said that she stays with Ellwart and that Ellwart had her start doing ‘shows’. The complaint says the ‘shows’ were commercial sex acts for money. It was mentioned that Ellwart got half of the money the woman made from actors of prostitution.

During the interview, the woman also said that Ellwart had three to four other women escorting for her.

On March 30, authorities contacted Ellwart where she reportedly said that she was involved in prostitution-type activity for about a year. Ellwart also said that she was not being controlled by a ‘pimp’.

In April, detectives went to interview a woman at the Dane County Jail where she said that Ellwart was ‘more or less’ running the activity at her home and that other girls were involved.

Ellwart is charged with:

Keeping Place of Prostitution, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (can be increased by four years due to repeater)



Court records show that Ellwart was in court on August 23 for her initial appearance. Ellwart had a $2,500 signature bond set. She is due back in court on September 7 for her preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.