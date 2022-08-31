MUSKEGON, Mich. (WFRV) – A Michigan man has been sentenced to federal prison for producing pictures of his sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.

According to a release, on August 30, Jeffrey Paprocki was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for sexually exploiting a child.

An undercover Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputy played a key role in identifying Paprocki as someone who possessed and distributed child pornography.

The Wisconsin deputy was working undercover in a messaging app that authorities say ‘is commonly used by individuals interested in sexually abusing children.’

The release states that during a separate investigation by the FBI in Connecticut, an agent engaged in a chat conversation with a man who was boasting that he was sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child, and planned to again later that night.

Authorities then connected the incident in Connecticut with the man identified by the Winnebago County deputy and put emergency procedures in place to locate the suspect.

On the same day, authorities say that they secured a search warrant and that Paprocki confessed to sexually assaulting the child, and to producing pictures of the assault, later pleading guilty to both.

“Mr. Paprocki’s conduct is horrific,” stated U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “This child depended on Mr. Paprocki and he abused that dependence for his own sexual pleasure.”

Paprocki has been ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.