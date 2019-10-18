Underwater circus ‘Cirque Italia’ defying typical circus experience

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The circus is in town but this one goes above and beyond your typical big top tent!

Cirque Italia, an underwater circus, will be performing this weekend only at the Manitowoc County Expo Center.

Each year since its beginning in 2012, Cirque Italia has strived to bring a new experience to the U.S. This year, they’ve decided to bring along some Italian towns. You don’t have to travel to Europe for a taste of Italian culture – they’ve bringing it to Northeast Wisconsin.

So what exactly does this “sailing” adventure have in store? The stage is a large ship for this year’s water circus experience, but this year they have brand new Bellagio style fountains included!

When: October 17-20

Where: 4921 Expo Dr, Manitowoc WI 54220

At: Manitowoc County Expo Center

Near: in the parking lot grounds

Under the grand, swirling White and Blue tent!

• October 17 – Thursday: 7:30pm

• October 18 – Friday: 7:30pm

• October 19 – Saturday 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

• October 20 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm

You can purchase tickets online right here or by phone at (941) 704-8572.

Tune-in to Local Five This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from the Manitowoc County Expo Center!