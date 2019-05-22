Unemployment rates continue to drop in Northeast Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016, file photo, a woman passes a "We're Hiring!" sign while entering a clothing store in the Downtown Crossing of Boston.. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016, file photo, a woman passes a "We're Hiring!" sign while entering a clothing store in the Downtown Crossing of Boston.. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(WFRV) -- The State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has released April's data on local unemployment rates.

Preliminary results show that unemployment rates have declined in all 12 metro areas over the year.

In Wisconsin's 31 of the 33 largest cities, rates have declined or stayed the same.

Major cities in Northeast Wisconsin like Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay Manitowoc and Oshkosh have all decreased from March 2019. Manitowoc's unemployment rate declined 0.8% which is the largest over the year decline among Wisconsin's largest cities.

Of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Winnebago and Brown County are all ranked in the top 15 for the lowest unemployment rate.

You can see the full report released by the Department of Workforce Development below: