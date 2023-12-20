ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Is the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin trying to steal Christmas by displaying one of their trees at the National Railroad Museum?

A group of local politicians and concerned community members seem to think so. They gathered Wednesday afternoon for a news conference and a short prayer vigil outside of the National Railroad Museum.

They said the museum’s decision to display the tree was an ‘unforced error’ and said they want the error corrected immediately.

“Stop insulting the Christmas holiday, the Christians, and all who celebrate it,” said local radio host Joe Giganti at the news conference.

“They are essentially doing the devil’s work through things like this,” said state senator Andre Jacque. “How sad it is that we must demand that something that is so offensive be taken down.”

Like all of the other organizations that have their trees on display, the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin paid to be part of the National Railroad Museum’s annual Festival of Trees celebration. It runs from Nov. 16 through New Year’s Eve.

“You can find all the clever justifications you want but I think as state senator Andre Jacque said it was well within the rights of the railroad museum within community standards to refuse displaying the tree,” said congressman Mike Gallagher.

Gallagher joined Jacque, state representative John Macco, Brown County supervisor Pat Evans, and former president of the National Railroad Museum board Ron Antonneau at the press conference.

Antonneau assured the audience that the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin tree would have never made it into the Festival of Trees display under his watch.

“This is about Christmas, this isn’t about Satanic worship,” he said.

“I love the National Railroad Museum, I want to take my daughters to the polar express event they have, but I’m not going to take them to a Christmas event where there’s a Satanic tree,” said Gallagher. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Local Five’s News reached out to The Satanic Temple and ended up interviewing its cofounder Lucien Greaves.

“What is harmful to children?,” said Greaves. “Is it really harmful to children to see a benign holiday tree and see that people who self-identify as Satanists might not be infant-sacrificing cannibals? Different ideas can co-exist with each other in a peaceful environment.”

He said there’s lots of misconceptions about The Satanic Temple and seven central tenants govern their organization.

One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.

The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.

One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.

The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one’s own.

Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.

People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.

Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.

Greaves said their core values line up with liberal democrat ideals. He said they like to push back against authority including organized religion and anything they deem as tyrannical.

“Satan to us is the ultimate rebel against tyranny,” said Greaves.

He said he also thinks that all different religions and ideologies should get representation during the holiday season.

“It’s not there to denigrate different belief systems, it’s there to have our own and participate,” said Greaves. “If they (politicians) can’t explain to the public why it’s a greater evil to have the government not acting with neutrality and picking and choosing between religions or other items of personal conscious and regulating them then they have no business being in public office at all.”

Local politicians that want the tree gone have said they will reimburse The Satanic Temple for the money they paid to display it.

They also said they’re encouraging museum sponsors to withdraw their sponsorships until museum officials remove the tree. The group claims at least one organization has already pulled its sponsorship because of the Satanic Temple tree.

A new group called the ‘Stop Derailing Christmas Coalition’ has also began a letter-writing campaign.

Officials with the National Railroad Museum didn’t respond to Local Five’s requests for comment on Wednesday. Congressman Gallagher said he’s had conversations with officials from the museum, but so far they haven’t removed the tree.

Museum officials have said in previous media interviews that they don’t want to discriminate when it comes to which organizations they allow to display trees.

“We’re just resisting the slow corruption of our culture,” said Gallagher. “They’re (the people who don’t like the tree) just common sense Wisconsinites that don’t want to be assaulted with nonsense like this.”