Unified School District of De Pere ready to welcome back students both in-person and virtually

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The first day of school is about to get underway for many across the state.

Students attending class in De Pere will not only be looking at a new curriculum, but new safety guidelines as they make their way to the classroom.

The Unified School District of De Pere will be welcoming back close to 4,000 students to their six buildings today. It will be looking a little different for students, parents and faculty. All students will be required to wear face masks as they attend school and will be a little more socially distant from their peers in the classroom.

There are more than 4,200 students across the school district- roughly 625 of those chose the virtual option. Field trips, unless they can be walked to from respective school buildings, will not be held. At recess, students will only be allowed to play with their classmates and not with their friends from other classes.

Morning drop-off routines and routes at all buildings have changed to allow for physical distancing as well as for checking of face coverings before entering school.

“Wherever possible we’ll have virtual meetings so there will be less people coming into the buildings, except for students and staff,” says Ben Villarruel, Superintendent of the Unified School District of De Pere. “Parents who are used to coming into the building there will be less opportunity for them to do that.”

Schools will also be limiting visitors and will be admitting only those who are deemed “essential” only.