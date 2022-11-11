JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique, and isolated incident.’

Both the holster and the firearm were sent back to the respective manufacturers to be inspected for defects. The holster was sent back to Safariland and the firearm was sent back to Smith and Wesson.

Officers say that the firearm was returned to the Janesville Police Department on November 10, after passing all of Smith and Wesson’s function and firing checks.

We know the officer’s backpack strap was unintentionally hooked on the grip of the firearm just prior to the unintentional discharge. This would put the access tail of the strap in close proximity to the holster and firearm. The officer said they pulled on the shoulder strap to disengage the strap from the firearm grip. It was during this process the firearm was discharged. At this point, the only reasonable, although not provable, cause of the discharge is most likely the backpack strap tail getting into the holster and engaging the trigger. We looked at the backpack and found it was possible for the backpack strap tail to get into the holster. Janesville Police Department

There was no mention from officials that there were any injuries.

No other information about the incident has been provided.