Union for Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officers has no confidence in Village Manager

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) The union representing frontline public safety officers in Ashwaubenon says it has no confidence in the abilities of Village Manager Allison Swanson. That union says Swanson rules with an iron first and they question many of her actions.

At a news conference a call for change by the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer’s Association – a union frustrated by a strained relationship with Village Manager Allison Swanson.

“Today the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officer’s Association makes a statement of no confidence and takes a stand against Village Manager Allison Swanson,” said APSOA Secretary Melanie Lovato.

“We would be willing to work with anybody. We just want our concerns to be addressed,” said APSOA President Eric Paulowski.

The issues according to the union president are many; from changes to pay practices, denials of grievances, open records requests and more. He says the gathering was a public plea to get the attention of the village board.

“We’ve tried directly with the village board, indirectly through a third party attorney to have conversation with village board and the board has been unwilling to listen to any of those pleas,” Paulowski said.

The allegations against Swanson made by the union are many. It alleges that she fired a lieutenant and demoted two other supervisors without approval from the Police and Fire Commission. That she asked an Ashwaubenon officer to void multiple citations as a favor to an officer from another department and that she ignored an Internal Affairs investigation recommending battery and disorderly conduct charges against a village board member last September.

“Ms.Swanson said she was comfortable with no action taken,” Paulowski said.

The allegations come at a time when the officer’s association is negotiating a new contract.

“The two items are 100 percent unrelated,” Paulowski said.

The union says it was just time to step forward, to make public issues kept private for too long.

“My intent is simply to get the village board to address the concerns brought before it,” Paulowski said.

Thursday afternoon the Village released a statement about claims.

“We are disappointed that the Union has chosen to make these allegations so personal to the Village Manager when the great majority of these decisions were made collectively with the Village Board and our fellow colleagues and employees.”