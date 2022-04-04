SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — More than 265 union workers at a manufacturing company in Sheboygan went on strike after the two sides failed to agree on a labor contract that expired Friday.

United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1472 members began picketing Monday at Vollrath Manufacturing Services, which specializes in design, engineering, and manufacturing for foodservice and custom and specialty products.

The union says the initial five-year contract proposal from Vollrath was rejected by 74% of UAW Local 1472 members. The workers cite wages and the equitable elimination of tiers as primary complaints.

“It is not easy to go on strike for UAW members and their families,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “We appreciate the community supporting striking workers and their families as they fight for good faith bargaining and good paying union jobs and benefits.”

“We welcome the company coming back to the table with meaningful proposals to address our members’ concerns,” said Rob Kilgore, President/Bargaining Chair of UAW Local 1472. “We welcome good faith proposals and efforts to address our members’ economic issues that are critical to our families.”

The company says it’s willing to negotiate a contract that “provides the basis for continued long-term employment for its valued union workers as well as a viable future for the company.”

UAW Local 1472 members say they began picketing at midnight.