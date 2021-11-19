Unique antique show benefits greater Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s an antique show for a great cause.

“We have 25 dealers from all over the Midwest,” said chairperson Debbie Ashmann. “They’ve brought all kinds of different things.”

Those things include glassware, collectibles, and furniture. If you’re looking for it, chances they have it.

The 64th annual Antiquarian Antique Show and Sale is happening this weekend in Green Bay.

It runs until 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Garden Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 1951 Bond St., Green Bay.

“The proceeds from this event goes back into our community. We give grants to various historic entities for preservation work,” said Ashmann. “We have given out close to $1 million over our existence to help local historic entities.”

The group was founded in 1923. The non-profit works to keep past pieces of history alive.

While the event does not have an appraiser on site, they do have someone who can help ID items for you.

“He can research it and give you some history on it, if he can find it,” added Ashmann.

One man told Local 5 he encouraged people to come out if they’ve never been to an antique show.

More than 25 dealers are here, from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan, meaning there truly is something for everyone.

For more information about the organization that puts it on, visit its website.