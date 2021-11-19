GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Unique antique show benefits greater Green Bay area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s an antique show for a great cause.

“We have 25 dealers from all over the Midwest,” said chairperson Debbie Ashmann. “They’ve brought all kinds of different things.”

Those things include glassware, collectibles, and furniture. If you’re looking for it, chances they have it.

The 64th annual Antiquarian Antique Show and Sale is happening this weekend in Green Bay.

It runs until 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Garden Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 1951 Bond St., Green Bay.

“The proceeds from this event goes back into our community. We give grants to various historic entities for preservation work,” said Ashmann. “We have given out close to $1 million over our existence to help local historic entities.”

The group was founded in 1923. The non-profit works to keep past pieces of history alive.

While the event does not have an appraiser on site, they do have someone who can help ID items for you.

“He can research it and give you some history on it, if he can find it,” added Ashmann.

One man told Local 5 he encouraged people to come out if they’ve never been to an antique show.

More than 25 dealers are here, from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan, meaning there truly is something for everyone.

For more information about the organization that puts it on, visit its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Dave Benz

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Vikings

Inside Skinny: Packers fans using stadium district house to give back

Locker Room: Recapping Packers 17-0 win over Seattle