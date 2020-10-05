LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Unique exhibition on display at Robert Ray Gallery

The Water Dance Project to be on display through October 18

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Paintings, sculptures, mosaics- they all have one thing in common.

They’re what’s on display at the Robert Ray Gallery in Algoma. It’s the only home for the Water Dance Project exhibit.

On display since September, the exhibition features more than 70 pieces from across the state of Wisconsin. Each of the items are unique in that they vary from when they were created- from the dated to your more modern.

“We are open to accepting new artists so they usually send us images via the internet and, if it doesn’t conflict with other artists that we already carry, we are always happy to take on new people,” says Christopher Baugniet, Owner of Robert Ray Gallery. “We will do shows in the future with themes and we invite all artists to participate.”

A majority of the pieces on display depict elements of nature- from paintings to even jewelry. To tie in with that artistic theme, a portion of the proceeds raised from the exhibition will be going back towards select organizations whose mission is to save Wisconsin waterways.

“In addition to enhancing your living environment with original artwork, we also get to protect mother nature,” says Baugniet. “We hope everyone will be able to participate.”

The Water Dance Project will be on display at the Robert Ray Gallery through October 18. The exhibition is also available to view virtually on their website right here. You can also check them out on their Facebook page.

