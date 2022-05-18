APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Boldt held a signing day celebration on May 18 to celebrate local high schoolers seeking a career in skilled trades.

Each year, Boldt participates in the ‘School to Career Partnership’ Youth Apprenticeship Program.

The program integrates school and work-based learning and assists students on their journey into the workforce.

During the signing event, the youth apprentices signed letters of intent to either a local university or union, in hopes of one day joining a workforce that is in very high demand at the moment.

“This is not your grandfather’s construction industry,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager for Boldt, Ben Bruns. “Our industry is innovating and making the nature of construction work safer, more collaborative, and technology-centric.”

Following the signing day, students from all over the Fox Valley got to participate in a new event, BuildX, an immersive experience with live demonstrations from a variety of architecture, engineering, and construction careers.

“Students will spend the day getting an up-close look at the specialized skills needed in the trades and the tech-based tools used in construction management,” said Business Development Director for Boldt, Alison Fiebig.

The event was held at Boldt’s headquarters in Appleton.