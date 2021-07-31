Unique Unmanned Aerial Vehicle shown at EAA

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-You probably have never seen an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) quite like this.

It’s a full-sized helicopter operated remotely from the ground by a three-person team. Drones are a more common example of a UAV, but they are usually relegated to taking pictures and video while this aircraft can complete a number of different tasks.

“This is the future,” says Composite-FX founder Dwight Junkin.

Composite-FX is the company that built it.

Junkin says the aircraft can fly 100 mph and carry up to 400 pounds. This is the first time the aircraft is available commercially. The military has previously used it.

Junkin says that commercial uses for the aircraft can include things like agricultural spraying, humanitarian missions, and geologic surveys.

The aircraft is so unique that History Channel will feature it in its program ‘Modern Marvels’ on August 8.

“This is much larger viewership (than programs they’ve previously been featured in), so we’re kind of excited to see the results of that,” says Junkin.

From the Flying Eye Hospital, to military jets, to the UAV’s there’s no shortage of cool stuff to see at EAA AirVenture.

“There are things that happen here like my grandfather says that you won’t see anywhere else,” says AirVenture attendee Arthur Dobbs.